California authorities in the United States have ordered mortgage lenders, including banks and credit unions, to submit reports on how they handled insurance payouts for people affected by the 2025 fires in the Los Angeles area. Regulators aim to speed up the transfer of funds that lenders hold before passing them on to homeowners, Fortune reports.

More than 160 complaints about delays

Since January 2025, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation has received more than 160 complaints about payment delays and other problems. Banks and credit unions were given two weeks to submit reports.

Rohit Chopra, secretary of the California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency, called it unacceptable that some fire victims still do not have access to funds for rebuilding, even though they have completed the insurance claims process.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible fines for lenders

In July, California Governor Gavin Newsom appealed to banking and credit union associations. According to him, people rebuilding homes destroyed by fire reported that lenders sometimes hold insurance payouts for weeks. He instructed the state to collect data on institutions that transfer funds in more than 10 days and do not have a plan to speed up payments.

Last year, Newsom signed a law requiring banks and credit unions to pay homeowners interest on insurance funds they hold. Kay C. Mohseni, commissioner of the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, said the agency could take enforcement action, including fines, against institutions that unjustifiably delay payments.

The Palisades and Eaton fires destroyed more than 16,000 homes and other structures in residential areas of Los Angeles and its surroundings. According to the publication, only very few of them have been rebuilt.

Read us on