German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking at a business summit in Tokyo, called on Japan to support his proposed global alliance to protect rules-based trade. He is promoting the initiative during a week-long trip across Asia, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

A joint response to pressure

According to Merz, an alliance of like-minded countries would help counter the increasingly frequent use of tariffs and economic coercion. If other countries violate the rules of the global trading system or apply economic pressure, the alliance’s members would be able to coordinate their actions and present a united front, he said. As the publication notes, these remarks were clearly aimed at the United States and China.

Merz also repeated a phrase used by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in a January speech on cooperation among middle powers. The chancellor said that by acting together, countries would not have to choose between being “on the menu” and “sitting at the table,” because “the restaurant itself will belong to us.”

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China’s response and trade balance

In response to Merz’s proposal, China said it hopes Germany and the European Union will take an objective and rational approach. Beijing also said it is ready to work with all parties to maintain the stability of trade and supply chains.

Germany views China simultaneously as a major trading partner and a strategic rival. At the same time, according to the report, Germany’s trade deficit with the Asia-Pacific region could reach a record nearly €146 billion in 2026. The reason given is a decline in German exports to China, which outweighs increased sales in other markets in the region.

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