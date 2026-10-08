Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have signed a memorandum with the United Arab Emirates on the practical development of a railway project through Afghanistan to Pakistan’s seaports. OilPrice reports, citing a statement by the Kazakh government. The route is intended to provide Central Asian countries with access to Pakistani ports.

The UAE’s role in the project

Astana and Tashkent have long supported the idea of a Trans-Afghan railway. According to the publication, they lack the financial resources and technical expertise to implement the project independently.

The Kazakh government’s statement says that the UAE has international experience in transport infrastructure, logistics and the implementation of major investment projects. At the same time, the parties did not announce specific financial commitments or the amounts of potential investments.

The memorandum is intended to promote transport connectivity between Central and South Asia, as well as the development of international trade, logistics and investment cooperation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Next stages and obstacles

The first step is to prepare feasibility studies and analytical assessments. The participants will also determine what railway and related infrastructure is needed to lay the route through Afghanistan’s mountainous terrain.

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and the UAE will seek to establish a permanent working group on the project’s technical, economic and financial issues. Before the Taliban returned to power, the Asian Development Bank supported the construction of a 75-kilometre railway between the border town of Hairatan and Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan.

The project may also be hindered by strained relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan. According to the publication, clashes over the past year have led to the closure of the land border between the two countries. The lack of international recognition of the Taliban government has also complicated the involvement of international financial institutions in the Trans-Afghan railway.

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