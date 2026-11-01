In South Korea, KB Kookmin Bank has received a mandate to arrange a syndicated loan worth 10.7 trillion won, or about $8 billion, for an artificial intelligence computing infrastructure project that will provide capacity to Naver Cloud. As Korea Herald reports, the bank described the deal as the country’s first GPU financing and the largest syndicated loan in South Korean history.

Financing structure

The loan is part of a project with a total value of around 13 trillion won, backed by Canadian investment company Brookfield. It plans to establish a special-purpose company provisionally named Asset Co., which will acquire graphics processing units and other assets for AI computing.

Asset Co. will own the graphics processing units and data center infrastructure, while Naver Cloud will operate the AI factory and sell computing services to customers. Computing capacity will be provided to Naver Cloud under a long-term agreement. KB Kookmin will be responsible for structuring the loan and negotiating its key terms.

The bank said other local banks and securities companies are participating, without disclosing the final composition of lenders or lending terms. Media previously reported that Korea Development Bank, Shinhan, Woori and Hana banks, as well as NH Investment & Securities, could join the financing.

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Naver AI factory

In July, Naver, Nvidia and Brookfield announced their intention to implement a $10 billion AI factory project. Brookfield agreed to provide up to $9 billion for infrastructure, while Nvidia plans to make a $1 billion strategic investment in Naver.

Naver signed a $9 billion infrastructure agreement with Brookfield, which was a condition for Nvidia’s investment. The company plans for the AI factory’s capacity to reach 55 megawatts in the first half of 2027, 100 megawatts by the end of the same year, and 200 megawatts in 2028. The project will be centered on the GAK Sejong hyperscale data center, where, according to Naver’s estimate, around 100,000 Nvidia graphics processing units could be housed.

Naver also guaranteed Naver Cloud’s payment obligations under the project contracts. The nominal guarantee limit is up to 18.74 trillion won, provided Brookfield’s $9 billion investment limit is fully utilized; this guarantee does not apply to the syndicated loan itself.

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