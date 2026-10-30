In Japan, the number of customers at convenience stores, known as konbini, has been declining for 15 consecutive months. Amid the rising cost of living, some consumers are abandoning such stores and switching to bulk shopping at discount supermarkets, The Japan Times reports.

Shoppers are changing their habits

Forty-three-year-old Kana Sekiya used to buy groceries near a railway station in Tokyo when returning from work. Now, on weekends, she drives for more than 30 minutes to a discount supermarket to buy groceries in bulk.

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The woman said she has completely stopped going to convenience stores because of the rising cost of living. According to the Japan Franchise Association, the decline in the number of konbini customers has continued for 15 months.

Inflationary pressure

The change in shopper behavior is a problem not only for convenience store chains but also a worrying signal for the Japanese economy, which has emerged from decades of deflation. Bank of Japan data show that core inflation in September rose at the fastest annual pace in three years and exceeded the central bank’s 2% target.

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