Channel NewsAsia reports that Netflix has appointed former Disney executive Peter Rice as its chief content officer. He will replace Bela Bajaria, who is leaving the streaming platform after nearly 10 years at the company.

New chief content officer

Rice will begin work on October 26. He will be responsible for Netflix's content strategy, including series, films and live broadcasts in different regions of the world.

Before joining Netflix, Rice was chairman of Walt Disney Television and also led the general entertainment division at The Walt Disney Company.

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Bela Bajaria's departure

Bajaria joined Netflix in 2016 and became chief content officer in January 2023. During her tenure, the platform released popular projects such as “Bridgerton” and “Squid Game,” and expanded live broadcasts through multiyear partnerships with WWE and the NFL.

The personnel change was announced the day after Netflix informed employees in an internal memorandum that it would cut 6% of its workforce, or about 1,000 employees. This is the company's largest layoff since 2022. Netflix is also facing investor doubts about its ability to sustain growth, as YouTube and TikTok, with free user-generated content, compete with the platform for viewers' attention.

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