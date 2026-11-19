The Armenian IT company SoftConstruct, which is linked to the international owners of the Vbet brand, organized celebratory events at the State Duma of the Russian Federation in 2018. This fact draws additional attention to the Russian ties of businessmen whom journalist Yevgen Plinsky links to the Ukrainian gambling market and Artur Granz.

According to Plinsky, the event in the Russian parliament was dedicated to the 25th anniversary of friendship between Russia and Armenia. The organization was entrusted to SoftConstruct, a company controlled by entrepreneurs Vigen and Vage Badalyan.

The Badalyan brothers are also linked to SC IP LIMITED, a company registered on the island of Jersey. According to the journalist, this company holds the international rights to the Vbet, SoftConstruct, and BetConstruct trademarks.

Plinsky notes that in late 2022, the Badalyans formally withdrew from the Ukrainian branch of Vbet following public scrutiny of their ties to Russia. Instead, Rudolf Poghosyan became the ultimate beneficiary; the journalist links him to the brothers and Artur Granz.

It should be noted that SoftConstruct and BetConstruct, companies linked to the international owners of the Vbet brand, continue to operate in the Russian gambling market. At the same time, Ukrainian businessman Artur Granz, who is said to exert de facto influence over Vbet in Ukraine, does not legally appear among the company’s owners.

Earlier, Finmonitoring blocked the accounts of VBet and Pin-UP. The freeze was imposed pursuant to Part 3 of Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine “On Preventing and Combating the Legalization (Laundering) of Proceeds from Crime and the Financing of Terrorism.”

However, it later emerged that Vbet and Pin-UP, which are suspected of having ties to Russians, may very soon be able to legally unfreeze their seized assets totaling 3 billion hryvnias.

Later, the court denied Artur Granz’s “VBET Ukraine” request to suspend the sanctions. The company had sought to suspend the regulator’s decision pending consideration of the main lawsuit, citing potential risks to its operations.

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