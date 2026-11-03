Samsung Electronics plans to use its second contract chip manufacturing plant in Taylor, Texas, to produce base dies for high-bandwidth memory HBM chips for AMD and Nvidia. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing the South Korean publication Maeil Business Newspaper, which cited industry sources.

Orders for the entire production volume

Maeil claims that the official start of construction is scheduled for November. According to the publication, the facility has already secured orders for the entire volume of future production, with AMD accounting for the majority of that volume.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Production launch in 2030

According to Maeil, the plant will use 2-nanometer technology. Its area is expected to be about 2.7 million square feet — approximately 1.5 times larger than Samsung’s first facility in Taylor, which, according to the publication, has a contract with Tesla.

Equipment installation is expected from February 2029, while mass production is expected in 2030. Samsung Electronics declined to comment on this information.

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