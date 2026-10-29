David McAllister, Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, said during a visit to India that a free trade agreement between the European Union and India is hoped to be signed by the end of 2026. He said this in an interview with NDTV World as head of a European Parliament delegation visiting the country.

Expected timeline

McAllister expressed hope that the document could be signed in December, when, according to him, India’s prime minister may visit Brussels. He called the future agreement the next step in developing the strategic partnership between the EU and India.

According to the committee chair, after the signing ceremony, the European Parliament must begin considering the document. Parliament’s consent is required in the procedure for ratifying an EU agreement. McAllister suggested that this work could be completed in the spring, and under this scenario the agreement could enter into force in the summer.

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Negotiations and cooperation

Negotiations on a trade agreement between India and the EU began in 2007 and lasted 19 years. In January 2026, during a visit to India by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, the sides made a political statement on the negotiations.

McAllister noted that the EU and India had already signed a partnership agreement in security and defence and agreed on a joint strategic agenda. He also stressed the need to diversify supply chains and ensure the security of maritime trade routes.

The European politician criticized unpredictable tariff changes in international trade, saying that they disrupt markets and harm businesses. In his view, a free trade agreement could provide companies on both sides with greater predictability.

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