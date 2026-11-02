Starting January 1, 2027, Malaysia will allow spouses of expatriates holding Category 1 employment passes to work in the country under certain conditions. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the decision during his October budget speech, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Conditions for expats’ spouses

The Category 1 pass is the highest tier in Malaysia’s three-level system for employing foreign nationals. To obtain it, an expatriate must earn at least 20,000 Malaysian ringgit per month, or about US$4,900.

Currently, spouses of expatriates who want to work in Malaysia generally need to find an employer to arrange a separate employment pass and give up their dependent pass. The new provision is expected to make it possible to work while retaining this status. However, authorities have not yet disclosed the full conditions for its implementation.

According to Anwar Ibrahim, the change is intended to help Malaysia remain attractive to highly skilled professionals without forcing their partners to give up their careers.

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Attracting specialists

Arulkumar Singaravelu, chief executive officer of the Malaysia HR Forum, said that for expatriates’ spouses, employment is not only about a second income, but also about professional identity, financial independence, and the opportunity to return to a career after a long break. In his view, the change will make the country more attractive to couples in which both partners have professional careers.

The Malaysian Employers Federation called the decision a positive step toward attracting and retaining international specialists. At the same time, the organization urged the government to provide clear rules in advance: in particular, to explain whether the right to work will be granted through an endorsement on the dependent pass or whether a separate permit will be required, as well as whether approval will be needed for each position or employer.

Economist Geoffrey Williams believes that allowing spouses to work is only a minor change to the visa system. He noted that visa duration and the criteria for obtaining long-term residence remain important for expatriates. In January, the government also announced higher minimum salaries for foreign nationals across all three employment-pass categories and mandatory knowledge-transfer plans for local workers in Categories 2 and 3.

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