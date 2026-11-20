While investigating the methods used to fund accounts at the offshore online casinos Lussurio and Pribet, UA.News journalists discovered the Maltese payment provider Paytently PI Limited. Its name appeared in the Revolut bank authorization window during the payment process.

Paytently operates in the Open Banking sector, serves the online gambling industry, and partners with Mastercard. Meanwhile, the Lussurio and Pribet casinos operate under Curaçao licenses.

What is known about the Maltese company Paytently PI Limited

Paytently PI Limited is registered in Malta under number C 113188 and holds license PPI-25221, issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). The company provides services for initiating payments, processing transactions, money transfers, and handling banking operations. It operates in accordance with European payment services legislation.

Information about Paytently is also available in the official register of the Bank of Lithuania. There, the company is listed among the European Union payment institutions authorized to provide services in Lithuania without opening a separate branch. Paytently specializes in payment solutions for international businesses, particularly online gambling. The company develops technologies that enable businesses to accept payments through various banks and financial systems.

In September 2025, Mastercard announced a partnership with Paytently. The companies unveiled a joint Open Banking solution that allows users to pay for services directly from their bank accounts. The technology reduces the number of intermediaries in the payment process and simplifies international transactions. These are precisely the kinds of tools actively used by companies that handle a large volume of online payments.

How Paytently Is Linked to Payments at Lussurio and Pribet Casinos

While reviewing the deposit methods for the online casinos Lussurio and Pribet, UA.News journalists discovered the Maltese payment provider Paytently PI Limited.

Revolut was available as a payment method at both casinos. After selecting it, the system redirected the user to a bank authorization page, where the name Paytently PI Limited was displayed. Thus, the Maltese company was involved in the payment initiation process for both platforms.

The Lussurio payment flow also mentioned the domain paybysepa.net, which is associated with the payment processing stage. The legal operators of both casinos were identified separately.

According to the Curaçao Gaming Authority registry, the Lussurio casino is listed among the approved domains of Goodwin N.V. The company received license OGL/2024/758/0228 in January 2025. Pribet is operated by New Era B.V., which holds license OGL/2024/181/0181, issued in March 2025.

Both licenses are listed as valid in the official registries. At the same time, additional addresses—lussurio25.com and pribet736327.com—appeared in the payment transaction records. These domains are not included in the published lists of websites approved by the Curaçao regulator for the respective operators.

How Paytently Verifies Customers and Monitors Payments

Paytently’s official terms of service stipulate that corporate clients must undergo a Know Your Business (KYB) verification process. This includes verifying the company’s legal status, its owners, its activities, and the source of its funds. Paytently also monitors transactions in accordance with anti-money laundering requirements.

The company’s rules prohibit the use of its services for gambling in countries where such activities are illegal or conducted without the appropriate license. For online casino operators, this means they must confirm the legality of their operations and provide the payment provider with information about the company, its owners, and the jurisdictions in which it operates.

In the case of Lussurio and Pribet, the key question remains: who exactly entered into the agreement with Paytently—the casino operators themselves or other payment intermediaries? It is also important to determine which legal entities are listed as the recipients of funds when gaming accounts are funded.

Who Receives Funds from Offshore Casino Players

Payments via Open Banking differ from standard card transactions. The user confirms the transfer through their bank, and the payment service initiates it. In such a system, the company whose name appears during authorization is not necessarily the final recipient of the funds.

Therefore, to determine the full payment flow for Lussurio and Pribet, it is necessary to identify the accounts into which funds are deposited, the recipient companies, and the intermediaries involved in processing the transactions. The geographic scope of the casino’s operations is particularly significant. Curaçao licenses allow operators to operate in accordance with local regulations but do not automatically grant the right to offer gambling services in all European countries.

This is precisely why European payment institutions must consider not only whether an operator holds a license but also the legality of its operations in specific markets. The available information confirms the involvement of Paytently PI Limited in the banking authorization process but does not identify the ultimate recipient of the transfers. To determine the full payment scheme, data on actual transactions and contractual relationships between the companies is required.

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