Mexico and India have signed the terms of reference for negotiations on a preferential trade agreement. The countries seek to expand bilateral trade and investment. The document was signed in Mexico City by Mexico’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade, Luis Rosendo Gutiérrez Romano, and India’s Commerce Secretary, Rajesh Agrawal, during his official two-day visit to the country.

As Mexico News Daily reports, the terms of reference set out a roadmap for conducting the negotiations. They also implement an agreement reached by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada in June 2025.

What the agreement will cover

The proposed agreement provides for areas such as market access for goods, rules of origin, customs procedures, trade facilitation, dispute settlement, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, and trade safeguard measures.

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India’s Ministry of Commerce said the parties aim to create a mutually beneficial and balanced preferential trade agreement. Potential areas of cooperation include the automotive industry, chemicals, electronics, pharmaceuticals, the agri-food sector, energy, critical minerals, medical devices, and advanced manufacturing.

Trade between the countries

In 2024, trade turnover between India and Mexico amounted to $8.74 billion. Indian exports reached $5.73 billion, while Mexican exports totaled $3.01 billion, meaning a trade difference in India’s favor of $2.72 billion.

India’s main supplies to Mexico included passenger cars worth $880 million, motorcycles worth $390 million, base metals, auto parts, mechanical equipment, textiles, and clothing. Mexico exported primarily crude oil worth $1.7 billion, smartphones, and gold to India. The parties also discussed a possible Mexican business mission to India in the first quarter of 2027.

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