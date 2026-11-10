The Ukrainian restaurant chain Salateira has shut down all of its restaurants. The closures have been accompanied by a dispute over equipment: the company’s co-owner, Iryna Dobrutskaya, stated that the equipment was not returned after one of the locations closed.

Specifically, a restaurant called Salaterra has opened in Kyiv’s River Mall shopping center in place of Salateira; it was launched by the chain’s former brand chef and the owners of the shopping center.

According to Dobrutskaya, the new restaurant is using equipment from the former restaurant that was not returned to her. Representatives of Salaterra and River Mall have not yet commented on the allegations.

Financial difficulties are cited as one of the reasons for the chain’s closure. Due to air raid alerts, revenue at restaurants in shopping centers fell by 45%, and profit margins halved. One hour of forced downtime cost a single restaurant between 10,000 and 30,000 hryvnias.

The first Salaterra restaurant opened in Kyiv in December 2011. At its peak, the chain had about 16 locations in Ukraine and abroad.

Source: Forbes Ukraine

The “Cheese Kingdom” chain, which specializes in selling cheeses from around the world, announced it is ceasing operations in Ukraine. The company plans to close all of its stores.

The Winetime gourmet market chain reported that it suffered losses of approximately 300 million hryvnias as a result of a Russian attack that completely destroyed its main logistics complex and a significant portion of its inventory.

Read us on