In the United States, Meta Platforms has reached an agreement with CEO Mark Zuckerberg under which he committed to remain a resident of California, or of the location where the company’s headquarters will be situated, for eight years. In exchange, he will receive non-voting shares that he will be able to sell to pay a possible multibillion-dollar tax if California voters approve the relevant initiative, TimesLIVE reports.

Wealth tax initiative

Zuckerberg told Meta that he had considered moving his primary residence outside California because of Proposition 40. This ballot initiative provides for a one-time 5% tax on the state’s billionaires. Political analysts believe its adoption is not guaranteed.

According to the publication, California may be home to as many as 250 billionaires whose combined wealth exceeds $2 trillion. Forbes estimates Zuckerberg’s wealth at about $240 billion. The company said that the potential tax payment could force the executive to sell shares carrying voting rights.

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New share class

Under the agreement, Zuckerberg will be able to immediately sell 20% of the Class C shares he receives. This corresponds to 10% of his total economic stake in Meta and will allow him to pay a potential tax without losing voting control of the company.

Meta also plans to issue a new class of ordinary non-voting Class C shares in January 2027, which will effectively mean a two-for-one stock split. The company said this should help finance acquisitions and retain top specialists while preserving Zuckerberg’s control.

In its long-term forecasts, Meta indicated a need to raise hundreds of billions of dollars over several years, possibly as early as autumn 2026, to finance its artificial intelligence growth plans. A special committee of the board of directors called preserving Zuckerberg’s leadership role and managing the company from its California headquarters critical amid AI-related competition.

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