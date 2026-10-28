Meta has indefinitely postponed the introduction of proposed updated advertising and commercial terms following concerns from publishers and digital advertisers. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Complaints to regulators

Antitrust authorities in the European Union and the United Kingdom received complaints about the new terms. Publishers and digital advertisers said that these terms could give Meta an unrestricted right to use their content for artificial intelligence services.

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Meta rejected these claims. The company said it had taken into account publishers’ feedback on the proposed update to its advertising and commercial terms. Meta also said it does not plan to change its policy without full consultations with industry groups and leaders.

Current terms remain in force

Meta said that consultations may continue beyond November 20. In that case, the company will postpone the implementation of the updated terms. Until then, Meta’s current terms will remain in force.

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