Meta Platforms is raising $15 billion through a five-tranche issue of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds. The company, which owns Facebook, is raising the funds to finance investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Terms of the issue

According to regulatory filings, the offering includes $3.25 billion in bonds maturing in 2031 with a 5.85% coupon rate, as well as securities for the same amount maturing in 2033 with a rate of 6.25%.

Meta has previously raised funds in the debt market to finance long-term AI investments: in April, the company issued $25 billion in investment-grade bonds, and $30 billion last year.

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AI infrastructure spending

The bond sale comes amid active fundraising by technology companies to build data centers, expand computing capacity, and cloud infrastructure. Meta expects its capital expenditures this year to range from $135 billion to $145 billion, primarily due to investments in artificial intelligence.

Moody’s assigned the new debt an Aa3 rating. The agency expects Meta to maintain a conservative financial policy and a positive net cash position despite rising AI spending. According to LSEG, as of September 30, Meta’s total debt stood at $83.67 billion.

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