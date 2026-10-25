Butcher Steve Young’s business in Noosa, Queensland, will stop serving customers at its retail shop in the coming weeks due to a shortage of staff. The owner will focus on the wholesale operation, which supplies products to IGA supermarkets in the state and increasingly to New South Wales, ABC News Australia reports.

Shortage of qualified butchers

Young has developed the business for more than 20 years: he opened his first outlet in nearby Tewantin in 2005. According to him, the shop currently employs two butchers, although full operations usually require four butchers and another two staff members behind the counter.

The owner said he had spent about A$15,000 on job advertisements over the past 18 months. Candidates applied, but many did not answer calls and messages or failed to attend interviews. He cited high staff turnover as an additional problem.

The retail shop had regular customers, and its closure will not result in staff layoffs. At the same time, Young said the decision to stop over-the-counter sales was difficult for him and his wife, Stacey.

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Searching for workers abroad

The shortage of butchers in Australia has been officially recorded since at least 2021. Australian Meat Industry Council chief executive Tim Ryan said the staffing deficit is a long-standing problem for the industry: it limits shops’ ability to expand, train apprentices and meet customer demand.

In recent months, several notable meat retail businesses have closed in southeast Queensland, including Jack Purcell Meats, which had operated for more than 80 years, and Big Gun Meats.

Martin Penney, the owner of a business in Maroochydore employing 130 people, said he had begun looking for staff overseas. According to him, some workers on visas have successfully integrated into the team.

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