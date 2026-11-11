The Ministry of Finance estimates that Ukraine's accession to the Single Euro Payments Area will result in savings of €200 million per year

Ukraine’s accession to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) will result in annual savings of between 100 million and 200 million euros by reducing fees and speeding up cross-border transfers.

“Currently, any financial transactions between Ukrainian citizens or businesses and Europe are subject to strict monitoring, and the transaction fee can be a flat rate of 20 euros or 1.5% of the amount,” said Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.

According to him, to implement this measure, the Verkhovna Rada must adopt draft law No. 14327-d by the end of 2026, which will allow Ukraine to submit an official application to the European Payments Council and adapt national anti-money laundering legislation to comply with current EU regulations.

SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) is a unified zone in which differences between domestic and cross-border payments in euros have been completely eliminated. Ukraine’s accession will allow for transfers to European Union countries at domestic European rates—in seconds and with minimal or no fees. By comparison, a standard money transfer from a European bank to a Ukrainian bank can take anywhere from a few hours to 2–3 business days.

Source: an interview with Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko on

">the “Follow the Money” podcast.

On November 10, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a series of bills necessary to fulfill Ukraine’s international obligations under the Ukraine Facility program, agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and other international support mechanisms.Among them are two bills approved in the first reading that are necessary for Ukraine’s accession to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA).

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