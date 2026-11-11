The Ministry of Finance explained the restrictions on inspections of real estate agents and the gambling industry during the war

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has stated that it lacks the legal authority to conduct full-scale inspections of entities subject to primary financial monitoring while martial law is in effect.

This was stated by Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko while commenting on the application of control measures and fines to entities under the ministry’s supervision, including real estate agents and gambling operators.

According to the head of the Ministry of Finance, legislative restrictions make it impossible to conduct standard inspections of supervised entities. At the same time, the ministry retains its supervisory functions and the ability to apply certain response measures, including issuing orders.

Source: “Judicial and Legal Gazette.”

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