Germany’s economy minister, Katharina Reiche, called Poland “an example of great success” and a model for other countries at the 4th Polish-German Economic Forum in Warsaw. She also noted the deepening trade ties between the two countries, Notes from Poland reports.

Trade and investment

According to Reiche, trade between Poland and Germany exceeded €180 billion for the first time last year. By comparison, its volume stood at €25 billion in 2000. Germany has been Poland’s largest trading partner for decades, although China overtook it in July for the first time as the largest source of Polish imports.

The minister also welcomed growing investment by Polish companies in Germany, which, she said, creates jobs. Around 1,000 Polish companies have invested in Germany, while approximately 1,600 German companies have invested in Poland. Among examples of Polish investment, the outlet cites train and tram manufacturer Pesa’s acquisition of its German competitor HeiterBlick.

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Economic growth and security

Reiche also noted that after joining the European Union in 2004, Poland’s GDP grew by an average of 3.8% annually — twice as fast as the EU average. Poland’s economy, the outlet notes, is approaching the status of the world’s 20th largest, and the country seeks to join the G20.

Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domański said at the forum that Europe must not return to its previous approach towards Russia, including the use of Russian energy resources. According to him, resilience is possible provided there is independence from external unstable suppliers of raw materials.

After the forum, Domański and Reiche took part in a meeting of the informal Friends of Industry initiative, attended by representatives of 21 EU countries and European Commission Vice-President Stéphane Séjourné. They discussed the competitiveness and economic security of European industry. Domański proposed making competitiveness one of the key priorities of EU policy, reducing bureaucratic procedures, strengthening the single market, lowering energy costs and investing in strategic technologies, including artificial intelligence.

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