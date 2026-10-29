In Abuja, Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dele Alake said that the bilateral agreement with the United States does not provide for the sale or transfer of Nigerian mineral assets to the American side. He was responding to reports alleging that minerals worth $700 billion had been sold to the United States.

Alake made the statement during the presentation of the Nigeria-US Strategic Cooperation Committee in the solid minerals sector. According to him, no assets change hands under the arrangements.

A platform for investment

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, the agreement is an intergovernmental framework intended to establish cooperation between US investors and Nigerian mining companies. It is expected to facilitate capital inflows, technology transfer, the development of domestic mineral processing and job creation.

The strategic framework was signed in New York on September 23 by Minister Dele Alake and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. It covers cooperation on geological data and exploration, mineral development and processing, infrastructure, and the expansion of technical capacity.

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Valuation of resources at $700 billion

The $700 billion figure mentioned in reports about the agreement is an estimate of the value of Nigeria’s mineral resources, not a sale price to the United States or a confirmed volume of US investment. Nigeria has deposits of lithium, gold, iron ore, limestone and tin.

According to Alake, the government seeks to move away from the model of exporting unprocessed raw materials and retain a larger share of economic value in the country through processing and industrial development. He noted that local processing has become a key requirement for investors seeking mining licences.

US Embassy representative Jonathan Baas said that Washington gives priority to energy, artificial intelligence and critical minerals in international economic engagement. Martins Imoniti, head of the Nigeria Solid Minerals Company, said that the newly established committee would coordinate the implementation of the framework agreement, facilitate investment and monitor the fulfilment of its objectives.

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