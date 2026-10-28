UK business secretary contacts Poundland owner — The Guardian

UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has contacted US investment firm Gordon Brothers, which owns the Poundland discount store chain, amid concerns over the possible appointment of an administrator for the company. Poundland has around 600 stores in the UK and employs 12,000 people.

As The Guardian reports, Reynolds instructed his chief strategic business adviser, David Bickerton, to establish the circumstances of the situation. The UK Department for Business said this was causing concern among the chain's employees, their families and local communities, but stressed that the final decision was a commercial matter for the company's owners.

Rejected offer

Earlier, Gordon Brothers rejected the only offer to acquire Poundland as a solvent company. It was submitted by Northern Ireland's Martin Property Group. The offer concerned the entire group, which also includes the Irish Dealz chain with 50 stores.

According to the publication, Gordon Brothers may file a notice of intention to appoint consulting firm AlixPartners as administrator. Such a legal step would protect Poundland from creditors' claims for 10 days while a solution to its financial problems is sought. Three independent directors appointed to oversee the sale of the company left their positions due to concerns over a possible move into insolvency.

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Asset sale

Sources for The Guardian claim that Martin Property Group's offer exceeded £15 million, although only part of that amount was planned to be paid immediately. At the same time, Gordon Brothers expects to recover up to £30 million in debts that the company assumed along with Poundland when it acquired the chain last year for £1.

According to the publication's sources, some suppliers have already begun holding back product deliveries, making it more difficult to find a buyer. Gordon Brothers is said to believe that selling stock and stores to different retailers could raise more money and preserve more jobs in the long term. There may be up to eight potentially interested parties, including Fortress, which owns Poundstretcher, the owner of The Range, and B&M.

Joanne Thomas, general secretary of the USDAW retail workers' union, called on the government to do everything possible to save 11,000 jobs. She noted that around 250,000 jobs have been lost in the retail sector over the past five years.

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