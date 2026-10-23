In Tokyo, Japan’s Minister of Economic and Fiscal Policy Minoru Kiuchi said that the country has not yet met the conditions necessary for an official declaration that deflation has ended. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Government decision

According to Kiuchi, the government will consider various factors when making a decision on officially ending deflation. This approach is intended to ensure that Japan does not return to a period of sustained price declines.

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Kiuchi said this at a press conference on October 23, responding to journalists’ questions about media reports regarding the Bank of Japan’s next meeting.

Inflation assessment

According to these reports, the Bank of Japan may state that core inflation has roughly reached its 2% target. Kiuchi’s statement concerned the criteria for a government declaration, while the media reports concerned a possible central bank assessment at next week’s meeting.

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