Moldova is offering Ukraine access to its railway network for the export of goods to Romania

During his speech at the Kyiv International Economic Forum, Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan called on Ukrainian entrepreneurs to make more active use of the Moldovan railway network as a logistics bridge for exporting goods to Romania and the Balkan region.

The head of the Moldovan government highlighted the potential of the Romanian market and commented on the 50 percent discount on freight transit previously granted to Ukraine: “This decision was not an easy one. We, too, face budget constraints, the interests of our own farmers, and problems with the railway. But friendship is tested not by statements, but by decisions. And we are ready to work together on better infrastructure, a fast border crossing, and new logistics routes.”

The Moldovan side emphasized its readiness to continue developing joint logistics routes and simplifying border procedures.

Source: “European Truth.”

As a reminder, Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan arrived in Kyiv on a working visit.

Moldova aims to expedite the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the power system operators of the two countries—Moldelectrica and Ukrenergo. The country also wants to speed up preparations for the construction of the second circuit of the “Bălți–Dniester Hydroelectric Power Plant” power line. This was announced by Vasile Tofan.

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