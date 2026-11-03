The IMF is proposing that Ukraine significantly raise gas and electricity rates for residential customers

Ukraine spent up to 3.7% of its GDP annually from 2024 to 2026 on government regulation of electricity and gas prices for households. The International Monetary Fund has proposed two scenarios to Kyiv for reducing state budget expenditures, both of which call for a gradual increase in rates over three years to market levels.

Under the first scenario, the price of electricity is set to rise by 141%—to 9.7 UAH per kWh—and the price of gas by 104%—to 22 UAH per cubic meter, including VAT. The second scenario is based on suppliers’ medium-term production costs and calls for a 52% increase in the cost of electricity (to 6 UAH per kWh) and gas by 60% (to 17.2 UAH per cubic meter, including VAT).

The financial institution notes that state compensation for electricity tariffs currently amounts to 1.8% of GDP, for gas—1.4% of GDP, while subsidies for residential heating and support for renewable energy account for an additional 0.5% of GDP.

Source: International Monetary Fund.

The government has extended special obligations in the electricity market until April 30, 2027. This means that current rates for residential consumers will remain unchanged.

Ukrainians are to be reimbursed 92.67 million UAH that they overpaid for housing and utility services due to violations in the setting and application of rates. Since the beginning of 2026, the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection has conducted 140 unscheduled inspections and found violations in 88.6% of cases. As of the end of August, consumers had already been reimbursed 636,800 UAH.

As of June 30, 2026, Ukrainians owed 104.2 billion hryvnias for housing and utility services. The largest portion of the debt is for heat and hot water, as well as gas.

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