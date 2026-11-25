Deep exhaustion and structural vulnerability—this is the state in which Ukrainian businesses are approaching the next “most difficult” winter and the end of 2026. Against the backdrop of the escalating full-scale war, old crisis-response measures are gradually running out, liquidity problems are mounting, and the planning horizon is critically narrowing.

While in previous years the main challenge was physical survival and the relocation of companies, businesses are now operating amid an even greater labor shortage, inflationary pressure (the NBU has raised its year-end inflation forecast to 12.5%, and the discount rate to 16.5%), and a chronic energy shortage.

Under such extreme conditions, the gap between “resilient” and “exhausted” sectors is widening. The polarization between large corporations, which have capital reserves, and small and medium-sized enterprises, which lack resilience, has become more pronounced.

UA.News examines how business activity is “freezing up” in the fifth year of the war and what survival strategies Ukrainian companies are adopting in conditions that make doing business nearly impossible.



2026 has been the toughest year for Ukrainian business



The escalation of Russian attacks on enterprises with Ukrainian and foreign capital—those not part of the defense-industrial complex—has intensified negative expectations and sentiment among entrepreneurs operating in Ukraine.

The monthly Business Activity Expectations Index (BAEI), calculated by the National Bank of Ukraine, fell to 47.1 points in October, down from 50.3 a year earlier, and remained in the negative expectations zone.

The Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting noted that business activity had fallen to its lowest level since March 2023. According to its data, approximately 88% of companies do not plan to expand their operations over the next two years. Analysts estimate that these alarming indicators point to the need for changes not in economic policy, but in security policy.

The study “Unpredictable Uncertainty” by Gradus Research for the Kyiv International Economic Forum also highlights the entirely new scale of these challenges.

“In 2022, Ukrainian businesses had little understanding of what was happening, but they knew what to do: save people, relocate production, and restore logistics. In 2026, the situation is almost the opposite. The circumstances are clear, the risks are known, and experience in crisis management has been accumulated. But there are fewer and fewer obvious solutions,” the analytical report emphasizes.

Its authors interviewed three dozen CEOs and top managers of medium- and large-sized Ukrainian companies to determine how firms are adapting to the deteriorating conditions. The focus was on metallurgy, energy, agribusiness, the food industry, retail, logistics, technology, financial and legal services, and more.

It turned out that most businesses assess their condition on a relative scale and track shifts in that assessment. Nearly all of them agreed that 2026 has been the most difficult year since the start of the full-scale war. Survey participants noted that intense attacks on infrastructure in the rear have disrupted supply chains, even for companies that were not directly affected.

Among the biggest problems cited were a worsening labor shortage, as well as the lack of effective mechanisms for compensating war-related losses and predictable rules set by the government. Businesses point to limited access to credit, insufficient insurance coverage for war risks, and unpredictable regulatory decisions. Therefore, companies’ main request to the government remains the creation of conditions under which they can invest and recover on their own.

The Triangle of Structural Crisis and Capital Erosion



Surveys conducted by the NBU and Gradus Research reveal three systemic factors that, in the fall of 2026, transformed existing business challenges into a structural crisis:

A labor shortage as a constraint on growth. Over 60% of companies report an acute shortage of qualified specialists. In October 2026, for the first time in a long while, executives across all sectors surveyed by the NBU included staff reductions in their plans—not so much to optimize costs as due to the physical inability to fill vacancies.

Energy shortages and infrastructure losses. The destruction of substations, warehouse complexes, and logistics hubs is forcing companies to budget for autonomous power supplies, which are significantly more expensive than grid electricity.

Erosion of working capital. Rising costs for logistics, fuel, salaries, and loan servicing (with a benchmark interest rate of 16.5%) are squeezing business margins. Companies are factoring an average exchange rate of 49 UAH/$ into their 2027 budgets, preparing for further devaluation and inflation.

It is worth separately examining the signs of a crisis for small and medium-sized businesses. Their average revenue has shown relative stability—over the first eight months of 2026, the weighted average performance of these enterprises reached 89% of last year’s level. But this is only at first glance. As the 26th wave of the Advanter Group study shows, revenue no longer reflects the true viability of companies. Instead, there are noticeable warning signs:

The business activity index stands at 35.3 out of 100. For the third consecutive wave, this indicator has remained within the 33–36 range and remains well within the zone of negative expectations (below 50).

The balance of customer orders for the past month stands at minus 46 percentage points: 57% of businesses report a decline in orders. Only 11% report growth.

Financial reserves are nearly depleted: 74% of businesses have reserves covering less than three months of expenses, and nearly one-third (32%) have reserves covering less than one month or none at all.

Resilience Map: “Exhausted” and “Resilient” Sectors



The state of the Ukrainian economy in the fall of 2026 resembles a chessboard, where an industry’s success is determined by its energy intensity, dependence on the state budget, and ability to operate in foreign markets.

The NBU’s sectoral index for October 2026 shows the status and key drivers or barriers in various sectors:

Construction (38.5 points, down 10.3 points for the month) — a critically exhausted sector. The biggest setback of the fall due to the suspension of state funding for infrastructure projects, an acute labor shortage, and seasonality.

Retail (46.8 points) — a strained sector. Declining consumer purchasing power, damaged warehouses, higher logistics costs, and shrinking profit margins.

Services, HoReCa, and other service sectors (47.4 points) — under pressure. High sensitivity to power outages (generator costs are eating into profits), as well as an exodus of customers and staff.

Manufacturing (48.0 points) — mixed resilience. Heavy industry is suffering from the impact on the energy sector and logistical constraints, while the food industry and processing are holding up better.

IT, telecoms, defense tech, and smart energy are resilient sectors sustained by export revenue, government defense contracts (mil-tech), and surging demand for energy independence and communications.

Capital-intensive and energy-dependent industries reliant on raw material exports or domestic infrastructure demand have been hit the hardest.

The situation in the mining and metallurgical sector is particularly telling. Yuriy Ryzhenkov, CEO of the Metinvest Group, in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, directly described the industry’s situation as a “vice”: on the one hand, Russian shelling is forcing plants to halt or reduce production (Zaporizhstal, Kametstal), while on the other, EU trade restrictions and carbon barriers are undermining Ukrainian steelmakers’ export opportunities.

In the construction sector, according to Serhiy Pylypenko, CEO of Kovalska Group, unscheduled emergency power outages during peak periods are reducing production volumes by up to 50%, as diesel generators are unable to maintain full capacity at large plants.

“Resilient” sectors include companies that have managed to diversify their risks or have adapted to the new war economy: telecommunications and infrastructure services. Major telecommunications operators and logistics giants (Kyivstar, Nova Poshta) have become critical infrastructure, investing billions of hryvnias in batteries, generators, and process automation to compensate for labor shortages.

Defense tech and dual-use manufacturing. Manufacturers of UAVs, electronic warfare systems, robotic systems, and components remain the main drivers of high-tech production and venture capital investment.

Agricultural processing and FMCG. Despite challenges with raw grain exports, companies that have invested in value-added processing and local food supply chains are maintaining stable revenue thanks to baseline demand.



Four Survival Strategies: How Businesses Are Planning for the Winter of 2026–2027



According to a study by Gradus Research, Ukrainian entrepreneurs have definitively abandoned one-size-fits-all crisis response models and have divided into four behavioral clusters:

The Offensive. Companies with ample liquidity are aggressively investing in new products, automation, and poaching customers from weaker competitors who are scaling back operations.

Two Speeds. A hybrid model popular among large holding companies: one part of the team operates under strict crisis management and asset preservation in Ukraine, while the other develops export markets or launches projects in safer EU markets.

Adaptive Pause. The most common strategy among medium-sized businesses is to freeze capital expenditures (CAPEX), focusing exclusively on maintaining operational profitability and retaining the core team until clearer security signals emerge.

Operating in a capsule. Localizing business operations within a single region or a narrow customer niche with minimal costs is characteristic of struggling small businesses, whose main goal is simply to survive until spring 2027.

In addition, large businesses continue to prioritize energy self-sufficiency. Commenting on businesses’ readiness for winter, former Deputy Minister of Economy Yegor Perelygin noted: “We are living in a new paradigm where energy is a key component of production costs and determines who will be competitive and who will not.”

62% of companies cite power outages as the main risk for the winter of 2026–2027. At the same time, most systemically important businesses have already invested in their own power generation and industrial energy storage systems, according to a study by Deloitte and ACC.

Thus, the fall of 2026 showed that, five years into the war, it is not the largest businesses by pre-war standards that remain viable, but rather those with the lowest energy dependence, automated processes instead of a scarce labor force, and sufficient liquidity to get through the winter.

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