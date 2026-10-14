In September 2026, oil and gas revenues to the Russian Federation’s budget fell by 22.3% compared to previous periods, despite rising global oil prices. The main reason was the government’s refund of nearly half of the taxes collected to oil refining companies in the form of compensation.

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SZRU), of the $10.16 billion in gross tax revenues, only $5.28 billion remained in the Russian budget, while approximately $4.9 billion was paid out to the oil sector. In particular, spending on the fuel price cap rose by 55% over the month—to $3.56 billion—reaching its highest level since April 2022. As global prices rose, the Russian government was forced to increase compensation to companies to keep domestic prices in check.

Additional pressure on the Russian financial system is being created by reductions in oil refining volumes due to damage to refineries and rising fuel imports, which are also subject to budgetary subsidies. Overall, from January through September 2026, Russia’s oil and gas revenues fell by 17.2% year-over-year (to $63.82 billion), forcing the Russian Ministry of Finance to lower its annual revenue forecast to $88.4 billion.

Source: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

On the morning of Wednesday, October 14, Brent crude rose to $106.03 per barrel, while U.S. WTI rose to $94.42. The price increase came amid new attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and Houthi strikes on targets in Saudi Arabia, particularly those associated with Saudi Aramco.

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