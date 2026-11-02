China’s largest airlines may end 2026 with losses — The Japan Times

China’s three largest airlines may end 2026 with losses after a significant deterioration in financial results in the third quarter. Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines were affected by rising aviation fuel costs, weak domestic fares and operational disruptions caused by typhoons, The Japan Times reports.

Third-quarter results

The third quarter, which includes the peak summer travel season, is usually the most profitable period for Chinese carriers. However, Air China’s net profit fell 92.6% year-on-year to 270.6 million yuan, or $40.62 million. China Eastern posted a net profit of 64 million yuan, down 98.2% from a year earlier.

China Southern recorded a net loss of 609 million yuan in the third quarter, compared with a net profit of 3.84 billion yuan in the same period of 2025. All three companies reported losses for the first nine months of the year, although they were profitable during the same period in 2025.

Fuel costs and forecasts

According to analyst estimates compiled by LSEG, Air China and China Eastern are heading for their seventh consecutive annual net loss since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. China Southern, which became profitable in 2025 for the first time since 2019, may also end the year in the red again.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

All three carriers said their results were negatively affected by a substantial increase in aviation fuel prices. Its price has more than doubled since the United States and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran at the end of February. Chinese airlines hedge fuel costs much less than many of their competitors in Asia and Europe, making them more dependent on oil price fluctuations.

Domestic airfares remained weak in the third quarter due to intense competition, including from high-speed rail. Huatai Securities estimated that Air China’s yield, an indicator of airfares, declined by 5%, preventing the company from offsetting higher fuel costs.

Nathan Ge, head of Asia-Pacific transport research at BofA Global Research, said Chinese airlines are likely to remain loss-making in the seasonally weaker fourth quarter. According to him, after the October holiday week, domestic fares rose at double-digit year-on-year rates as carriers limited seat supply, but fuel remains the main negative factor.

Since the start of the year, Air China shares have fallen 38%, China Eastern shares 46%, and China Southern shares 39%.

Read us on