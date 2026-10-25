Nationwide to cut 275 jobs after Virgin Money takeover — The Guardian

Financial institution Nationwide has announced plans to cut 275 jobs as part of the integration of Virgin Money, which it acquired for £2.9bn. The Guardian reports. Management informed employees of the decision on Wednesday, explaining that it was intended to streamline operations and eliminate duplicated functions after thousands of Virgin Money staff were incorporated into the group’s overall structure.

Which divisions will be affected by the changes

The cuts will affect the retail division, including employees in mortgage lending. The changes will also affect HR, the chief operating officer’s office, customer operations, communications and finance.

Nationwide said that employees who directly serve customers would not be affected by the cuts. According to The Guardian, this is in line with the institution’s commitment to keep all 700 branches open until at least 2030. A Nationwide spokesperson said that the company would support employees affected by the decision, including through retraining and transfers to other positions.

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Second wave of cuts

This is not the first staff reduction since the Virgin Money deal: in June, Nationwide announced a previous round of cuts that affected 600 employees. At the time the takeover was formalised at the end of 2024, Virgin Money employed more than 7,000 people, while Nationwide’s workforce stood at about 18,000 employees. The group’s total headcount is now estimated at around 27,000 people.

Back in 2024, Nationwide executives warned of limited staffing changes due to duplicated roles and planned to conduct a formal workforce review in the following years. A spokesperson for the institution separately stressed that the current cuts were not related to the growing use of artificial intelligence. Nationwide plans to publish its half-year financial results on 19 November.

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