The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for October 9, under which the dollar fell by one kopeck to 44.85 hryvnia, and the euro fell by two kopecks to 50.13 hryvnia. At the same time, demand for foreign currency remains high in the market, with purchases exceeding sales by 15–20%.

Importers of fuel and energy resources remain the main buyers ahead of the heating season. To balance demand, the regulator allocates approximately $1–1.2 billion weekly for market interventions. Taras Lesovyi, director of the financial markets department at Globus Bank, noted that the NBU acts as a safety valve and curbs panic, although the foreign exchange system is becoming increasingly dependent on large-scale support from the regulator.

This was reported by the NBU.

On October 8, the exchange rates for the dollar and the euro varied across Ukrainian banks and currency exchange offices. The U.S. dollar continues to hover around 45 hryvnias, while the euro continues to depreciate.

The NBU set the exchange rates for the dollar and the euro as of October 7.

As a reminder, on October 6, the official dollar exchange rate will exceed 45 hryvnias for the first time in history.

The NBU fined the payment company iPay 16.5 million hryvnias.

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