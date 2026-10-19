The National Bank has identified violations in NovaPay's operations

The National Bank of Ukraine issued a written warning to NovaPay LLC (NovaPay) following the results of an off-site supervision conducted by the Committee on Banking Supervision and Regulation.

The decision was adopted on October 16, 2026, due to violations of the Law “On Payment Services” and regulatory requirements for the management systems of financial service providers.

The regulator identified shortcomings in the organization of the internal control and risk management systems, particularly regarding compliance with prudential standards and ensuring the accuracy of information submitted to the NBU. The company is required to rectify the identified violations within 30 calendar days; NovaPay’s press office confirmed its readiness to take the necessary measures within the specified timeframe.

Source: NBU Press Office.

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