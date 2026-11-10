On November 9, the National Bank of Ukraine determined that the business reputations of five financial service providers and three of their owners were not impeccable due to confirmed ties to Russia.

The decision concerns the companies “BLG Microfinance,” “Creditplus,” “Miloan,” “Finmar,” and “Doncredit,” as well as their owners: Rodion Butko, the Swiss company Bredley CH AG, and Bereg-Group LLC.

One of the grounds for the decision was the confirmation of Russian citizenship for Kateryna Tattersall—the head of Bredley CH AG, which holds a significant stake in the aforementioned financial companies.

In addition, the companies and individual owners provided the NBU with false information regarding Tattersall’s lack of Russian citizenship or tax residency.

The regulator stated that it would take further action against these financial institutions but did not specify what those measures would be.

Source: National Bank of Ukraine

In August, the National Bank of Ukraine imposed sanctions on JSC “Ukrgasbank” and four non-bank financial institutions for violating legal requirements regarding the prevention and counteraction of money laundering. The regulator imposed the largest fines on the insurance company “USG” and “Ukrgasbank.”

The NBU fined the payment company iPay 16.5 million hryvnias.

In September, the National Bank imposed fines on three Ukrainian banks and 10 non-bank financial institutions for violations related to financial monitoring and foreign exchange legislation.

Read us on