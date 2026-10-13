The NBU announced the introduction of a new 2,000-hryvnia banknote

As of October 1, 2026, there are approximately 400,000 new 2,000-hryvnia banknotes in circulation in Ukraine, totaling 800 million hryvnias. According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the banknote featuring the poet and dissident Vasyl Stus, which was put into circulation on September 4, currently accounts for only 0.01% of the total number of banknotes in the country.

The regulator also noted an increase in demand for cash in the third quarter. In addition to seasonal factors, the intensification of Russian attacks on energy, logistics, food, and telecommunications infrastructure has contributed to the increase in the volume of cash in circulation.

Source: National Bank.

Earlier, the National Bank of Ukraine announced that the 2,000-hryvnia banknote would be put into circulation on September 4, 2026. The banknote itself was unveiled in advance so that banking and non-banking institutions would have time to configure their equipment, and citizens and businesses could familiarize themselves with its design and security features.

Getmantsev commented on the impact of the new 2,000-hryvnia banknote on inflation.

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