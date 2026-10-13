Swiss company Nestlé plans to increase its investments in Mexico from $1 billion to $2 billion during the term of President Claudia Sheinbaum. She announced this after a meeting with Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil at the National Palace in Mexico City.

Investments through 2030

According to Sheinbaum, in 2028–2030 the company plans to support domestic production and local sourcing. The program provides for 70,000 coffee plants and the involvement of 2,000 producers from the state of Veracruz. Mexico News Daily reports on the planned doubling of investments.

This was Sheinbaum’s second meeting with Nestlé executives during her presidency. In January 2025, she held talks with Nestlé’s head of the Americas, Steve Presley, and Nestlé Mexico CEO Fausto Costa. At that time, the company announced $1 billion in investments for 2025–2027.

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Previous program

Sheinbaum stated that the previous investment plan has already been completed. It included expanding production lines at facilities in the states of Veracruz, Guanajuato, Querétaro and Mexico City.

The previous program also included a new $180 million distribution center in Zumpango, in the State of Mexico. According to the source, the center is intended to help turn Mexico into a Nestlé export hub. In 2025, Mexico was Nestlé’s fourth most important market worldwide and its second most attractive for investment.

In May 2026, Mexico and the European Union signed a modernized economic agreement to deepen trade, investment and political cooperation. Its full implementation still requires ratification.

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