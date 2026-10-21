In Los Angeles, United States, Netflix issued a fourth-quarter profit forecast below analysts’ average expectations. After the report was published, the company’s shares fell by more than 5% in after-hours trading to $68.69. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters.

Profit forecast

Netflix expects fourth-quarter net profit of $2.79 billion and earnings per share of 67 cents. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had forecast, on average, net profit of $3.07 billion and earnings of 73 cents per share.

The company’s third-quarter revenue rose by 11.8% to $12.87 billion, in line with Wall Street forecasts. At the same time, this was Netflix’s slowest revenue growth rate in nearly three years. Third-quarter earnings per share were 87 cents, exceeding analysts’ average forecast of 82 cents.

Advertising and personnel changes

The company lowered its 2026 advertising revenue forecast to approximately $2.7 billion from about $3 billion. In a letter to shareholders, management explained that certain advertising product capabilities had been rolled out more slowly than expected.

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Last week, Netflix cut 1,000 employees, or about 6% of its workforce. The company replaced Chief Creative Officer Bela Bajaria, while film division head Dan Lin is leaving his position.

Competition for audience attention

Netflix said it would expand its offering through licensing third-party content while focusing on streaming television shows, films and live events. The company is also investing in video games, podcasts and live events, competing with YouTube and TikTok for audience attention.

According to analytics firm Antenna, Netflix recorded monthly subscriber losses in the United States throughout 2026 and had no net growth through September. A Netflix representative said Antenna’s data are not representative of the company’s business performance.

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