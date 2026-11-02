Japanese investment company Nexroc has postponed the deadline for submitting a proposal to acquire 25–50% of the shares in South Korean entertainment company JYP Entertainment. The company initially planned to submit it on October 26, but later moved the deadline to November 2. As of that date, neither Nexroc nor JYP had confirmed whether the proposal had been submitted, and no formal negotiations had been announced. This was reported by The Korea Herald.

Acquisition plans

Nexroc said it intended to offer a premium of up to 30% over the value of JYP Entertainment shares. The company also preliminarily planned to launch a tender offer in January 2027. According to Korea Economic TV, JYP founder Park Jin-young and related parties collectively own 15.8% of the company’s shares. Acquiring 25% of the shares could make Nexroc JYP’s largest shareholder, although this would not guarantee control over management.

Nexroc said it sent JYP an email on October 21 with information about its interest. JYP later stated that the message had been blocked by security filters, so the company did not receive it. South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service also said that Nexroc had not contacted the regulator in advance.

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Funding questions

Nexroc announced a target of raising $2 billion for acquisitions in entertainment, finance, insurance and fashion, but did not disclose investor funding commitments. The company said its balance sheet amounted to $100 million and that its assets were placed in a hedged investment portfolio. At the same time, Nexroc did not specify what portion of these funds it could allocate to the acquisition.

At the close of trading on November 2, JYP’s market capitalization stood at 1.35 trillion won, or about $1 billion. Taking into account a possible 30% premium, the company’s valuation could reach approximately 1.76 trillion won. Buying 25% of the shares at that valuation would require about 438.8 billion won, while 50% would require approximately 877.7 billion won.

Nexroc said it could secure interim bank financing, as investor contributions may not arrive simultaneously. However, the company did not name lenders or report any loan arrangements. Korean tender offer rules require buyers to confirm their financial capacity through bank deposits or appropriate financial mechanisms.

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