AI startup Nooks, which develops tools for sales automation, has received a $500 million commitment from the Customer Value Fund of investment firm General Catalyst. The capital is intended to help finance the expansion of sales and marketing, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Funding model

Nooks CEO Dan Lee explained that the agreement does not involve General Catalyst purchasing an equity stake in the company. Instead, the fund will receive a share of the returns that its capital helps generate. He did not disclose the terms of the deal.

According to Lee, the company expects the funding to accelerate growth and bring new products to market. Nooks believes that artificial intelligence can significantly transform sales, following programming, legal work and customer support.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sales platform

Nooks said it plans to nearly triple its annual recurring revenue by the end of the year, but did not disclose its current amount. The company reported more than 2,000 customers, including Cursor, Notion, Replit, Glean and HubSpot. Its net revenue retention rate stands at 135%.

The startup also officially launched its Revenue Agent Platform, which is intended to perform tasks at all stages of customer engagement, from initial contact to renewal. Pranav Singhvi, partner and co-head of General Catalyst's Customer Value Fund, said that a predictable revenue model and strong unit economics are indicators the fund looks for in companies for the Customer Value Fund.

Read us on