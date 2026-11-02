Alona Shevtsova and Smartflow Payments Limited Strengthen International Cooperation: UnionPay, PAY360 Awards, and MEBIS 2026

In October 2026, the British fintech company Smartflow Payments Limited, operating under the Sends brand, announced a partnership with UnionPay International and introduced new features for business customers. At the same time, Sends CEO Alona Shevtsova participated in several international financial forums. The company combines the development of payment products with the expansion of its international professional network.

Smartflow Payments Limited and UnionPay Expand International Payment Capabilities

In October 2026, Sends announced a partnership with the international payment system UnionPay International. The partnership involves the development of payment card issuance and acquiring services, which will allow the company to expand its range of financial services for individual and corporate clients.

Particular attention is being paid to international settlements and support for businesses that collaborate with partners in Asian markets. By developing its payment infrastructure, Sends plans to provide businesses with more opportunities to accept payments and users with more options for conducting cross-border transactions.

At the same time, the company is improving its financial services for small and medium-sized businesses in the United Kingdom. Concurrently, Sends is developing financial services for small and medium-sized businesses in the United Kingdom. In particular, this fall the company ran a special promotion allowing entrepreneurs to open an account in euros or U.S. dollars at no additional cost after opening a sterling account.

Sends is strengthening its international presence through participation in leading fintech forums

Participation in international professional events remains one of Smartflow Payments Limited’s key areas of focus. On October 20–21, Sends took part in the Payments Leaders’ Summit UK in London, where Alona Shevtsova moderated the “Women in Business Lunch” discussion.

Participants discussed women’s leadership, career opportunities, and the development of professional networks in the financial and technology sectors.

Previously, Sends also participated in the PAY360 conference, which took place on March 25–26 in London. The company’s team held meetings with representatives from financial institutions and technology companies, and Shevtsova spoke at panel discussions on artificial intelligence and embedded financial services.

Sends’ next international venture will be in Dubai, where the company plans to continue its collaboration with the organizers of the Payments Leaders’ Summit in February 2027.

Alona Shevtsova is expanding Sends’ international partnerships and participating in leading fintech events

In September 2026, Sends CEO Alona Shevtsova participated in the Middle East Banking Innovation Summit (MEBIS 2026), an international conference held in Dubai. The event brought together representatives from the banking sector, fintech companies, and the technology industry to discuss the future of digital finance.

Shevtsova joined a panel discussion focused on innovations in the payments sector. Together with representatives from RAKBANK, First Abu Dhabi Bank, IBM, and other international companies, she discussed the development of instant payments, cross-border transfers, and digital wallets. Participants paid particular attention to the integration of traditional banking infrastructure with modern financial technologies.

Another important milestone for Smartflow Payments Limited was its participation in the UK fintech industry through the PAY360 Awards 2026. Sends sponsored the ceremony, which took place on October 7 in London and was dedicated to achievements in the field of payment technologies.

Alona Shevtsova was also announced as a presenter for the award in the Best Financial Crime Prevention Solution or Initiative category. She highlighted the importance of developing technologies to combat financial crime and enhance the reliability of the payment infrastructure.

Participation in international conferences and support for industry awards complement Sends’ strategy for developing partnerships, implementing financial innovations, and strengthening its presence in the international market.

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