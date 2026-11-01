The UAE Ministry of Finance has updated the rules for imposing fines for violations of electronic invoicing requirements. The changes are intended to reduce the administrative burden on businesses and prevent duplicate penalties, The National reports.

New fine amounts

A fine of 5,000 dirhams is предусмотрено for the first violation of record-keeping rules. If the violation continues, an additional 5,000 dirhams will be charged each month.

The total amount of fines for such violations cannot exceed 50,000 dirhams during any 12 consecutive months. The changes were introduced following a decision by the UAE Cabinet.

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Changes for system participants

Administrative fines for failing to notify the tax authority of a system malfunction have also been abolished, both for the invoice issuer and its recipient. This is intended to ensure a more proportionate application of sanctions, taking into account the responsibilities of different participants in the electronic invoicing system.

Structured electronic invoices are transmitted digitally between the supplier and the buyer and submitted online to the UAE Federal Tax Authority. The pilot phase and voluntary use of the system began in July, while full implementation is planned for October 1, 2027.

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