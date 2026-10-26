In Doha, Qatar, the UN reported a decline in the number of announced investment projects related to sustainable development in developing countries. Preliminary estimates indicate that there will be more than 25% fewer of them than in 2025, although the overall volume of foreign investment is rising due to higher-value deals, Euronews reports.

These findings are contained in the Global Investment Trends Monitor, published by UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) during the ninth World Investment Forum. The forum, hosted by Qatar, runs from October 25 to 27; its participants from governments, businesses and financial institutions are discussing attracting investment and creating jobs.

Investments concentrated in a small number of economies

The monitor notes that investment growth was driven by large deals, while the number of new projects and cross-border deals declined. Estimates for sustainable development projects are based on data for the first six to nine months of 2026 and extrapolation for the full year.

According to UNCTAD's 2026 World Investment Report, more than 80% of global foreign direct investment last year went to just 20 economies.

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What affects investors' decisions

UNCTAD spokesperson Marcelo Risi said that infrastructure, a skilled workforce and reliable institutions affect countries' ability to attract investors. According to him, tax incentives are only part of the solution: companies also need predictable rules and conditions for operating after making investments.

UN Special Envoy on Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Mahmoud Mohieldin cited unpredictable regulation, difficulties entering and exiting markets, and a lack of finance-ready projects among the obstacles for investors.

Rwoda Al-Naemi, investment director at the Qatar Fund for Development, said that the fund uses guarantees to encourage private investment in countries that investors consider risky. The fund limits its own commitments, attracts co-financing from other institutions, mainly international development banks, and considers job creation one of the main indicators of investment benefits.

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