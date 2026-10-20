In the United States, OpenAI is seeking commitments from investors ahead of competitor Anthropic’s expected mid-November stock market debut. The funding round of about $30 billion could value the developer of ChatGPT at more than $1.4 trillion, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Investors and valuation

According to one of the sources, SoftBank Group, Abu Dhabi-based MGX and other existing OpenAI investors are involved in talks about participating in the round. Last week, OpenAI held meetings with investment and sovereign wealth funds, while Anthropic hosted its own investor day.

OpenAI and SoftBank declined to comment. Anthropic and MGX did not respond to requests for comment. The sources said the OpenAI round is expected to proceed faster than is usually the case for financing of this scale.

Competition for capital

The company expects to use accelerating revenue growth following the launch of new models. According to one source, OpenAI told investors that its annualized revenue had reached $50 billion and could rise to $70 billion by the end of the year. The company also cut prices for lower-cost models and said this increased use of its products.

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Anthropic, according to previously published Reuters data, reached approximately $65 billion in annualized revenue as of July. Its quarterly revenue rose from $11.6 billion in the second quarter to $16.8 billion in the third quarter, but a slowdown in monthly revenue growth raised investor concerns about the company’s valuation.

OpenAI aims to complete the fundraising before Anthropic’s financial disclosures give investors a broader picture of its business and allow them to compare the two companies’ metrics. OpenAI was last valued at $852 billion in March after a $122 billion round that included Amazon’s commitment to invest up to $50 billion in the lab.

According to the sources, OpenAI also needs capital to meet significant infrastructure commitments and strengthen its balance sheet if deteriorating conditions in the IPO market delay its planned 2027 stock market debut.

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