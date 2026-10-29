Current fuel prices in Ukraine as of October 29, 2026, have been published

The average price of A-95 gasoline at Ukraine’s largest gas station chains is about 90.91 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 104.98 UAH. As of October 29, 2026, gas station chains have updated their fuel prices.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to the previous day, autogas prices rose by 1.5 UAH/liter at the Okko chain and by 1 UAH/liter at Socar stations.

At the “BRSM-Nafta” network, autogas prices rose by 50 kopecks per liter, and diesel prices rose by nearly 1 UAH per liter. At “Ukrnafta” gas stations, gas prices increased by 1 UAH per liter.

Currently, the Socar network offers the most expensive A-95 gasoline at 95.90 UAH per liter. The highest price for regular diesel fuel was recorded at Socar—108 UAH per liter—while premium diesel costs 111 UAH per liter. The most expensive autogas is sold at Okko—59.90 UAH/liter—while the lowest price for this type of fuel remains at BRSM-Nafta—52.99 UAH/liter.

On October 28, 2026, Ukrainian gas station chains adjusted their fuel prices, with diesel and autogas in particular becoming more expensive. The average price of A-95 gasoline at the chains listed is about 90.91 UAH per liter, and diesel is 104.86 UAH per liter.

Changes in the dollar exchange rate may affect the cost of a number of products in Ukrainian stores. Goods that Ukraine imports or produces from foreign raw materials are most at risk of becoming more expensive.

Ukraine has seen a rise in wholesale prices for domestically grown tomatoes. At the capital’s wholesale market, red, pink, and field tomatoes have become more expensive.

Read us on