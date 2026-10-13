In Japan, wholesale prices rose by 6.8% year-on-year in September 2026, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Japan. The figure was below the median forecast of economists, who expected annual growth of 7.6%, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Slowing annual growth

In August, the corporate goods price index rose by 7.6% compared with the same month of the previous year. In July, annual growth stood at 7.7%. The September index reading was 135.7 points.

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The corporate goods price index reflects the prices at which companies sell goods and services to one another. The Bank of Japan noted that the data are preliminary and figures for previous periods may be revised.

Monthly dynamics

On a monthly basis, the index fell by 0.3% in September, while the market had expected it to rise by 0.5%. In August, the indicator also declined by 0.3% month-on-month. In July, it rose by 0.4%.

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