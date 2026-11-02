Oracle plans to raise $20 billion through the sale of bonds and new shares. According to two regulatory filings submitted in the United States, the company is expanding fundraising for costly artificial intelligence and cloud computing infrastructure, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Use of funds

Oracle said it will direct the funds raised toward general corporate purposes. These may include capital expenditures, debt repayment, asset acquisitions, dividend payments and share buybacks.

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Last week, the company said it expects capital expenditures to peak in the current and next fiscal years. Oracle is increasing capacity for cloud computing.

Market reaction

Oracle shares fell 3.5% in premarket trading. The company also pledged to raise no more than $20 billion in additional funding for artificial intelligence by fiscal year 2030.

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