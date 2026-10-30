In Hong Kong, China, the liquidators of Chinese developer China Evergrande have agreed to sell a controlling stake in its property management unit, Evergrande Property Service, to investment firm PAG. The deal will be worth HK$4 billion, or $514 million, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing an exchange filing.

Sale as part of liquidation

PAG, which specializes in investments in the Asia-Pacific region, will acquire a controlling stake in Evergrande Property Service. If completed, the deal is set to become the largest sale in the China Evergrande liquidation process.

The liquidation of Evergrande began in 2024. In a report released this month, the court-appointed team of liquidators said that as of September, less than 1% of the $46 billion claimed by creditors had been recovered.

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According to the publication, the sale of about 100 artworks, including works by Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Andy Warhol, generated HK$255 million.

PAG’s plans

In a statement, PAG said it intends to maintain Evergrande Property Service’s listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and does not plan to make significant changes to the company’s operations.

China Evergrande was once one of the symbols of China’s real estate market, but defaulted on significant debt obligations in 2021. In August, Chinese authorities sentenced Evergrande founder Xu Jiayin to life imprisonment.

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