PAIO expands UnionPay pay-in and pay-out services in the UK

PAIO, a UK-based payment services provider, is strengthening its UnionPay International offering in the British market, focusing on Pay-in and Pay-out capabilities for businesses operating across borders.

As international commerce continues to evolve, merchants increasingly need payment solutions that go beyond accepting transactions. Businesses also require efficient ways to manage outgoing payments, support international operations and provide customers with familiar payment methods.

With its continued focus on UnionPay, PAIO aims to address these needs by developing a more comprehensive payment offering for businesses serving both domestic and international markets.

UnionPay International is one of the world's largest payment networks, with acceptance across more than 180 countries and regions. Its extensive international presence makes it particularly relevant for UK businesses working with customers and partners across Asia and other global markets.

PAIO's UnionPay offering focuses on two essential components of payment processing:

Pay-in: Enabling businesses to accept payments made with UnionPay cards, helping merchants reach international customers and expand their payment acceptance capabilities.

Pay-out: Developing outgoing payment capabilities to support businesses managing cross-border transactions and international payment flows.

By bringing these capabilities into its broader payment proposition, PAIO is working to simplify payment operations for merchants and provide greater flexibility in how businesses receive and distribute funds.

PAIO's development of UnionPay services reflects this shift, with particular attention to the needs of e-commerce platforms, internationally active merchants and businesses seeking to diversify their payment infrastructure.

Daniel Ion, Director of PAIO, commented:

"Businesses today don't want to manage a different payment solution for every market they enter. They want payment infrastructure that works across borders and supports both sides of a transaction.

With UnionPay, we see an opportunity to help UK merchants connect with international customers while developing more flexible ways to manage incoming and outgoing payments. Our focus is on making international payments more accessible, practical and easier to integrate into everyday business operations."

The expansion builds on PAIO's existing UnionPay International acquiring service, launched in partnership with DECTA, a global payment processing company. Alongside card acquiring, PAIO also offers Open Banking solutions, supporting secure, consent-based connections between financial institutions and payment services. Open Banking provides businesses with additional opportunities to streamline payment experiences and offer customers alternative ways to pay.

About PAIO

PAIO is a UK-based payment services brand operated by Finthesis Ltd, an FCA-authorised payment institution. The company provides payment solutions for businesses, including card acquiring and Open Banking services, with a focus on supporting merchants in domestic and international markets.

Website: https://paio.company/

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