The Pakistani government is preparing a package of tax incentives to attract foreign investors to copper and gold mining. The country’s reserves of these metals are estimated at $8 trillion. The package may be presented at the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum, scheduled for November 12–13, The Express Tribune reports.

The proposals are planned to be included in the National Mineral Policy for 2026. According to the publication, the document has already been prepared, but without an appropriate fiscal package it may fail to achieve its targets for the mining sector. The petroleum division has asked the finance ministry to speed up consideration of the initiatives.

Tax incentives for projects

The package model developed by consulting company Wood Mackenzie provides for reducing withholding tax rates to 4% for local goods and 8% for local services. Payment of these taxes is proposed to be deferred until commercial mining begins.

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Other proposals include a 30-year exemption for mining projects from general sales tax on imports, local purchases, and supplies of goods and services during exploration and development before commercial production begins. It is also proposed to exempt capital goods and project-related equipment for exploration, development, and facility construction from import duties.

Conditions for exports and exploration

One of the key initiatives provides for replacing the standard corporate tax with a 1% tax on export revenue and a 0.5% development levy. According to Wood Mackenzie, the corporate tax regime is the biggest factor in improving an investor’s internal rate of return.

The consulting company also proposed securing the stability of fiscal conditions for projects, exempting them from super tax for at least 30 years, and granting a 15-year exemption from dividend withholding tax after commercial production begins. Exploration losses are proposed to be allowed to be carried forward indefinitely, while depreciation deductions would be permitted for 10 years after commercial production begins.

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