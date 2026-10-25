Pakistan and Canada have concluded the third round of negotiations on a bilateral investment treaty in Islamabad. Pakistan’s Board of Investment said substantial progress had been made in preparing the document. As Dawn reports, the Board said in a statement that the completion of this round confirms both countries’ commitment to continue negotiations and establish a framework for a long-term investment partnership.

Issues to be agreed

The delegations discussed direct and indirect investments, portfolio investments, performance requirements, expropriation, third-party funding, and the investor-state dispute settlement mechanism.

The Canadian delegation was led by Daphne Campo, senior trade policy officer in the Investment and Government Procurement Division of Global Affairs Canada. Pakistan’s negotiating team was headed by Hashih ur Rehman, additional secretary at the Ministry of Law and Justice.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Expectations for the treaty

Pakistan’s Board of Investment expects the future treaty to strengthen investor confidence, intensify economic engagement, and expand opportunities for companies in both countries.

Pakistan’s Minister for the Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh and Canada’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Tariq Ali Khan attended a ceremony marking the conclusion of the negotiating round. The Canadian diplomat stressed the need to continue cooperation to develop a balanced agreement that would promote investment, business confidence, and mutually beneficial economic ties.

Read us on