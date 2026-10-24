The federal government of Pakistan has approved granting Karachi Industrial Park (KIP) the status of a federal special economic zone. The decision was made at the 11th meeting of the Board of Approval for Special Economic Zones in Islamabad, chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Decision on the Karachi park

As Dawn reports, the board approved the application to recognize KIP as a federal special economic zone. The project is intended to attract export-oriented industrial investment, promote technology transfer and value addition, as well as create new jobs.

During the meeting, participants also considered measures to facilitate industrial investment, improve infrastructure provision and ensure the efficient use of industrial land.

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Criteria for private zones

The board approved general criteria for the provision, at public expense, of utilities and ancillary services up to a specified zero point of privately established special economic zones in accordance with the SEZ Act of 2012. They establish a procedure for considering, on a case-by-case basis, issues related to road access, utility networks and other necessary infrastructure facilities.

Separately, the board approved a land lease policy for public special economic zones and industrial zones in Punjab province. It is intended to promote investment through long-term leases, reduced initial land costs and more efficient use of public-sector industrial plots.

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