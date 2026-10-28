The Pakistani government is considering creating a regulatory body for the construction industry and a separate structure to promote it. Authorities are also working on introducing a defects liability period of at least three years for major construction projects. These initiatives were discussed on October 28 in Islamabad at a meeting chaired by Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, Dawn reports.

Model of the new body

Meeting participants reviewed a draft law on the proposed Construction Industry Development Authority, CIDA. Ahad Cheema stressed that the document requires detailed work, particularly regarding the model of the future institution: whether the industry will have one body or two separate ones — a regulator and a structure to promote the construction industry and address related issues.

Relevant government institutions, coordinated by Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, as well as representatives of the Pakistan Contractors Association, are planned to be involved in further consultations. The parties are to clarify the proposed institutional structure.

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Defects and disputes

Pakistan's Public Procurement Regulatory Authority was instructed to begin work on introducing a defects liability period of at least three years for major projects. The mechanism is subsequently planned to be gradually extended to smaller projects.

The parties also discussed funds retained from contractors for the defects liability period. A proposal was considered to keep them in income-generating accounts and, after the established period ends, return the principal amount and accrued income to the companies.

The government also considered applying the Dispute Avoidance and Adjudication Board, DAAB, mechanism in public projects. Such a board would monitor project implementation and help prevent or settle disputes during the execution of works. The Pakistan Contractors Association proposed applying the mechanism to projects worth at least 20 billion Pakistani rupees, but Cheema called for discussion of a lower threshold. New rules for the industry are also planned to be developed taking into account the standards of the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, FIDIC.

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